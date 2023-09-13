SUV crashes into Rolling Meadows home, 3 hospitalized

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (CBS) -- Chopper 2 was over the scene of a car that had crashed into home in Rolling Meadows.

The incident happened near Millstone and Arrowwood lanes, where the SUV went right into the front window of the home.

Rolling Meadows police said the female driver and two passengers, two children ages 2 and 5, were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The homeowner was home at the time of the crash but was not injured.