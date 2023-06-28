Person hospitalized after car crashes into home in Niles

NILES, Ill. (CBS) – A person is hospitalized after a car struck a home in Niles Wednesday morning.

Niles Fire Department District Chief Orlando Diaz said they were dispatched to an auto accident on Normal & Greenwood.

Upon arrival, they found a vehicle that entered a house. It struck the gas meter and crews had open natural gas flow through the meter to control the utilities, according to Diaz.

One person was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Crews are awaiting clearance to move the car from the home.