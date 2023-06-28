Watch CBS News
Local News

Person hospitalized after car crashes into home in Niles

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

NILES, Ill. (CBS) – A person is hospitalized after a car struck a home in Niles Wednesday morning.

Niles Fire Department District Chief Orlando Diaz said they were dispatched to an auto accident on Normal & Greenwood.

Upon arrival, they found a vehicle that entered a house. It struck the gas meter and crews had open natural gas flow through the meter to control the utilities, according to Diaz.

One person was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Crews are awaiting clearance to move the car from the home. 

First published on June 28, 2023 / 8:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.