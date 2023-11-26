Watch CBS News
Car crashes into motel lobby in south suburban Harvey

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

HARVEY, Ill. CBS (CBS) -- Piles of rubble were left behind after a car crashed into the lobby of a Harvey motel overnight.

The crash happened at the Beacon Motel near 160th and Wood Streets.

A witness who works at the motel says she felt the impact while in another room.

"Suddenly a car came flying through our living room which is attached to the motel, and it felt like an earthquake because everything started moving," she said.

So far, there haven't been any reports of injuries.

It's not clear what caused the car to crash.

