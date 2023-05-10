Watch CBS News
Employee injured after car crashes into gym in Lowell, Indiana

LOWELL, Ind. (CBS) – One person was hurt after a car slammed into a gym in Lowell, Indiana Tuesday afternoon.

Police said around 2:02 p.m., the car struck the Anytime Fitness, located at 1920 E. Commercial Ave.

An employee of the gym was taken to an area hospital with an injury to the lower leg.

The driver of the car had complaints of pain and was also taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

