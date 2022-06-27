Driver crashes into group at picnic, injuring 6

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A driver crashed into a group of people at a Cook County Forest Preserve Sunday evening, injuring half a dozen of them.

The group was enjoying a relaxing picnic on a gorgeous quiet summer night at Schiller Woods, but that changed in a flash.

Rado Zymula was at that party and jumped into action when it happened.

"The people that ran towards it said, 'Start lifting the car up! Start lifting the car up!' So I did the same," he said.

Zymula watched as a vendor backed up into a crowd of people, catching at least one underneath.

He said before an ambulance could arrive he and others at the picnic picked up that car to help the people pinned. They found two people underneath.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, six adults were taken to local hospitals. Two were in critical condition Sunday night, but it was not clear how they were hurt. The other four who were injured are expected to make full recoveries.

Chairs and cups -- signs of the celebration before the nightmare -- were scattered on the grass as police processed the crime scene.

"I'm just glad that they're OK," said Zymula. "When I saw them get hit by a car I didn't know if they'd be alive or dead."

Police have not yet said how this vendor could have backed into the crowd or if there is any criminality suspected.

Guests at the party seem to think it was a horrible accident.

The investigation is ongoing.