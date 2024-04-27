Watch CBS News
Local News

3 juveniles hurt after car crashes into dugout during baseball game in McHenry County

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (CBS) — Three juveniles were taken to area hospitals with injuries after a car crashed into the dugout of a baseball field in Woodstock Saturday morning.

Fire officials said around 9:43 a.m., crews responded to the crash at Emricson Park's Dream Field, at 900 W. South St. Upon arrival, they saw the car had crashed into the backside of the field.    

car-into-dugout.jpg
Woodstock Fire/Rescue Division
woodstock-baseball-car-crash.jpg
Woodstock Fire/Rescue Division

Four juveniles were inside the car when it traveled down the hill, officials said. 

Three juveniles were taken to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to moderate. The fourth was evaluated by paramedics but declined treatment.

A game was in progress with nearly a dozen teenage baseball players inside the dugout at the time of the crash. A concrete structure protected them in the collision. Several spectators also managed to move out of the way safely, officials said.

Representatives from the City of Woodstock and Public Works were requested to evaluate the damaged dugout.

Woodstock police were investigating the crash. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer at CBS 2 Chicago. Formerly of the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com, and Sportskeeda.

First published on April 27, 2024 / 1:33 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.