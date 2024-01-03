Car crashes into church on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car crashed into a church in West Englewood late Tuesday night.

Police said, around 11:15 p.m., someone was driving erratically on Ashland Avenue near 73rd Street, when they hit a white sedan, causing that car to swerve and hit the side of New Generation Harvest Church.

The driver of the white sedan stayed on the scene to talk to police, but the other driver fled.

The pastor of the church, Dale Evans, posted on Facebook that he and his wife were rearranging chairs in the sanctuary when the crash happened.

"No one was hurt far as I know, but the car will be spending the night. Will have further updates later in the day as the light comes over. Pray for New Generation Harvest as we pray for you," he wrote.