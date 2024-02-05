Watch CBS News
Car crashes into building in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A car slammed into a building in the Bronzeville neighborhood Monday morning. 

Chicago police said a gray SUV was speeding in the 4500 block of South State Street when it jumped the curb and slammed into a building just before 3 a.m.

Officers found the vehicle unoccupied and continued to search for the driver. 

No arrests have been made.

Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 8:58 AM CST

