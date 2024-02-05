Car crashes into building in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A car slammed into a building in the Bronzeville neighborhood Monday morning.
Chicago police said a gray SUV was speeding in the 4500 block of South State Street when it jumped the curb and slammed into a building just before 3 a.m.
Officers found the vehicle unoccupied and continued to search for the driver.
No arrests have been made.
