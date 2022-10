Car crashes into building causing partial collapse in Cottage Grove

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A car crashed into a building, causing it to partially collapse in Cottage Grove.

Police said a driver lost control of the car, causing him to jump the curb and strike the building.

He was treated and released on the scene.

There are no injuries or citations and police say the building is vacant.