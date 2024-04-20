Watch CBS News
Car crashes into suburban Chicago home, causes gas leak

BARTLETT, Ill. (CBS) — A car crashed into a home and caused a gas leak in Bartlett Saturday morning.

Fire officials said crews arrived just before 4:30 a.m. to a call about a car that had crashed into a residence in the 900 block of Balsam Lane. The alarm was quickly upgraded due to the gas leak.

A garage attached to the home was left partially collapsed.  

Neighboring homes were evacuated while fire crews isolated the natural gas leak and stretched a hose line as a precaution for fire suppression. They also monitored the area for natural gas and requested utility companies to the scene.

No one was injured. However, the home was left uninhabitable. 

The Bartlett Fire District reminds all residents to create and practice an escape plan and have a predetermined meeting place in case of an emergency. 

