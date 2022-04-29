Car crashes into barbershop in Skokie; no injuries reported

CHICAGO (CBS) – Cleanup is underway after a vehicle crashed into a barbershop in Skokie Friday morning.

Around 9:27 a.m., Skokie Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at 4642 Church St. near Kilpatrick. The barbershop was closed at the time of the crash.

The Village of Skokie's Building Department responded to the scene to check on the structure. Firefighters say the car was damaged, but the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

No citations were issued.