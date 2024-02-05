Watch CBS News
Car crashes into cruiser; CPD providing security for movie filming near Buckingham Fountain

By CBS Chicago Team

February 5, 2024

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was real-life drama near the set of a movie filming in Grant Park.

A red Lexus flipped upside-down, after slamming into a police SUV.

The officer was parked on Columbus Drive, providing security for a film set near Buckingham Fountain.

The 51-year-old woman driving the car and the officer were hurt and taken to a hospital to get checked out.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 5:28 PM CST

