Car crashes into cruiser; CPD providing security for movie filming near Buckingham Fountain

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was real-life drama near the set of a movie filming in Grant Park.

A red Lexus flipped upside-down, after slamming into a police SUV.

The officer was parked on Columbus Drive, providing security for a film set near Buckingham Fountain.

The 51-year-old woman driving the car and the officer were hurt and taken to a hospital to get checked out.