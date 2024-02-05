Car crashes into cruiser; CPD providing security for movie filming near Buckingham Fountain
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was real-life drama near the set of a movie filming in Grant Park.
A red Lexus flipped upside-down, after slamming into a police SUV.
The officer was parked on Columbus Drive, providing security for a film set near Buckingham Fountain.
The 51-year-old woman driving the car and the officer were hurt and taken to a hospital to get checked out.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.