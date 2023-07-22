Car crashes, catches fire on southbound I-294 at River Road

CHICAGO (CBS) – A car catches fire after crashing into a median on Interstate 294 Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police said around 11:13 a.m., troopers responded to a minor personal injury crash on the southbound lanes at River Road.

For unknown reasons, the car traveling in the left lane, crossed onto the left shoulder, struck the center median wall, and caught fire.

The driver, who was the only occupant, was able to exit the vehicle and was taken to a local area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The left lanes were temporarily closed for the fire. All lanes reopened as the vehicle awaited towing on the left shoulder.

During this incident, a four-car crash occurred on the northbound side in the left lane. All cars were relocated to the shoulder for a report.

No further information was available.