Watch CBS News
Local News

Car crashes into Woodson Regional Library in Chicago; driver hospitalized

/ CBS Chicago

Car crashes into Woodson Regional Library; driver hospitalized
Car crashes into Woodson Regional Library; driver hospitalized 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A vehicle slammed into the Chicago Public Library in the Washington Heights neighborhood Saturday afternoon. 

It happened around 2 p.m. at the Woodson Regional Library near 95th and Halsted. 

Police say the 70-year-old driver lost control, then ran over a small tree and trash can before crashing into the corner of the building. 

She was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital with injuries to both wrists but is expected to be OK. 

First published on March 4, 2023 / 8:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.