Car crashes into Woodson Regional Library in Chicago; driver hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A vehicle slammed into the Chicago Public Library in the Washington Heights neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. at the Woodson Regional Library near 95th and Halsted.

Police say the 70-year-old driver lost control, then ran over a small tree and trash can before crashing into the corner of the building.

She was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital with injuries to both wrists but is expected to be OK.