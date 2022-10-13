1 killed, another critically injured after car leaves roadway, crashes into tree in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – Naperville police are investigating a crash that left one man dead, and another critically injured Thursday morning.

Police and fire officials responded to the area of Commons Road and Conestoga Roads around 4:19 a.m. for a single-car crash involving a 2016 black Audi A6.

Police say the initial investigation determined the car was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on Commons Road approaching Conestoga Road. The car left the road and struck a tree, police said.

The driver of the car, 19, was pronounced dead on the scene. A 25-year-old passenger of Naperville was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Commons Road remains closed from Conestoga Road to Sigmund Road for investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department's Traffic Unit at 630-305-5477.