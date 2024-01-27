Car slams into house in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Oak Lawn woman asleep on her couch had a rude awakening early Saturday morning when a car came crashing through the front of her house, pushing her and the couch across the living room. Boards now cover the massive hole in the front of the home on West 99th Street. Tire tracks cut in the grass from the curb to the wall.

Oak Lawn Police say they came to the house just after midnight after Robeto Rios, 49, hit the house after flying through a stop sign.

The homeowner was just on the other side of the wall, and the force of the accident pushed her several feet through the living room. Large pieces of the brick wall were thrown to the center of the room.

Police say the homeowner was treated at a local hospital and released.

The driver was also taken to the hospital where they say his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

He's now facing several driving offenses, including DUI, and is due back in court Feb. 28.

"A lot of times I will hear people in the middle of the night flying down the street," said neighbor Janet Kmiec. "Sounds like they are drag racing. I don't know if it is two cars, but even if it was one, they are just flying down the street. And I am always holding my breath and hoping that nobody crashes into my house."

In one piece of good luck, the homeowner's dog, who usually sleeps with her, was kenneled when the crash happened.