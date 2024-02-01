Car crashes into Hobby Lobby in north Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An elderly woman crashed through the wall of a Hobby Lobby store Thursday morning in north suburban Niles.

Police said, around 11:20 a.m., officers responded to the Hobby Lobby in a strip mall at Dempster Street and Harlem Avenue, where an 85-year-old woman had driven onto the sidewalk, and through the north wall of the building.

Niles Fire Department Chief Marty Feld said the front of the car ended up in a women's restroom inside the building.

Neither the driver nor anyone inside the building was injured.

Police said Niles Community Development inspectors determined the building was safe after the crash, and the business was allowed to reopen.

The driver was not issued any traffic citations, because the incident occurred on private property. Police believe the crash was the result of driver error.