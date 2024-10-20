Two teenage boys arrested after crashing stolen car into Chicago convenience store

Stolen car crashes into convenience store in Grand Crossing

Stolen car crashes into convenience store in Grand Crossing

Stolen car crashes into convenience store in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenagers were arrested after a stolen car plowed into a convenience store early Sunday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

A police source said a pursuit of that stolen car was underway before the boys – ages 14 and 15 – crashed their car into the front of a store near 75th and Vincennes just after midnight.

The entire car ended up inside Aladdin's Food convenience store. Police led the two boys away in handcuffs after the crash.

Both Chicago police officers and Illinois State Police were seen outside the store after the crash.

The crash left debris all over the street, and a street light was knocked down.

Neither of the teens was injured, but they were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Area 1 detectives were investigating. No charges have been announced.