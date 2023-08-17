Police search for suspect in string of car burglaries in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN (CBS) -- Oak Lawn police asking for the public's help to stop a car burglary spree.

They released an image of the suspect.

Police said several car burglaries took place this week during the overnight hours.

They're reminding people not to leave valuables in their cars and lock the doors.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the suspect is asked to call Oak Lawn police.

We are currently investigating several car burglaries that occurred this week in the overnight hours. If you can identify the below suspect please contact us or text tips to 708-613-8477. Remember to not leave valuables in your car and lock the doors. pic.twitter.com/iSUDTEXegL — Oak Lawn Police Dept (@OakLawnPD) August 16, 2023