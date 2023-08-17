Police search for suspect in string of car burglaries in Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN (CBS) -- Oak Lawn police asking for the public's help to stop a car burglary spree.
They released an image of the suspect.
Police said several car burglaries took place this week during the overnight hours.
They're reminding people not to leave valuables in their cars and lock the doors.
Anyone with information about the incidents or the suspect is asked to call Oak Lawn police.
