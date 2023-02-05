Chicago police issue alert of car arsons in Little Village

CPD warning residents of car arsons in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of a string of car arsons in the Little Village neighborhood.

Police said on Feb. 1 and 2, an unknown man intentionally damaged vehicles by means of fire.

Incident Times and Locations:

• 2300 Block of S. Drake Ave. on February 01, 2023, at 2:30 p.m.

• 2300 Block of S. Drake Ave. on February 01, 2023, at 9:13 p.m.

• 2200 Block of S. Drake Ave. on February 01, 2023, at 9:28 p.m.

• 2300 Block of S. Drake Ave. on February 02, 2023, at 2:00 a.m.

Police only had a vague description of the suspect but say he is

A Latino male wearing a black or red hoody at the time of the crimes. He was seen fleeing in a white van with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Arson Unit at 312-746-7618.