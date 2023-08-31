Capt. Bill Pinkney, first African American to sail around the world solo, dies at 87

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bill Pinkney was a sailor and a Chicagoan whose trip around the world made history, and inspired many, 31 years ago.

We learned Capt. Pinkney died Thursday. He was 87.

In 1992, Pinkney was alone at sea - and his journey fascinated thousands of children who followed his every nautical mile.

Pinkney, from Chicago's South Side, became the first African American to sail around the world solo. It was achievement of endurance and courage.

"Life - you have to write that yourself," Pinkney said at the time.

Famed restauranteur Ina Pinkney, Bill's former wife - with whom he remained close - was his biggest champion.

"Bill was, and is, a remarkable human being - and he's spent all of his time, when he came home, talking to children about following a dream," Ina Pinkney said, "and I think his name needs to be part of history of Chicago for all he did."

Captain Bill Pinkney CBS 2

Bill Pinkney wrote a book, "Captain Bill Pinkney's Journey," about his adventures. And two years ago, when he and CBS 2's Jim Williams spoke, he marveled at the swift passage of time.

"I think of the kids that were reading my book in the first grade when I finished," Capt. Pinkney said, "and some of them have kids of their own at this point. I mean, it's frightening."

As noted by the History Makers, Capt. Pinkney was born Sept. 15, 1935, in Chicago. He served eight years in the Navy before becoming involved in the cosmetics industry – eventually becoming a marketing manager for Revlon in 1973, according to the History Makers.

Pinkney also served as director of marketing for the cosmetics firm the Johnson Products Company, and became director of marketing for the Chicago Department of Human Services in 1980, according to the History Makers.

After his solo trip on his cutter The Commitment, which began in 1990 and lasted 22 months, Pinkney later set sail on the vessel Sortilege to retrace the slave trade routes of the Middle Passage, according to the History Makers. PBS joined him to create a television special on this voyage, for which teachers from around the country joined him.

Bill Pinkney's former wife, Ina, told us Bill was in Atlanta two days ago when he fell down some stairs and suffered a brain surgery.

Ina says Capt. Pinkney had just been named a senior advisor for National Geographic. He was also inducted into the national sailing hall of fame.

Pinkney also served on the board of trustees of the Mystic Seaport Museum, the History Makers noted.