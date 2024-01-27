Watch CBS News
Capital One launches workshops to help students complete federal aid applications

By Natalie McMillan

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A workshop to help college students and their families complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid was set to be held Saturday.

This comes as a revamped application was launched in December – but those who have tried to use it have encountered online pages not working, unexpected shutdowns, and even cases where students were unable to complete the form.

Now, a monthly workshop will be hosted at the Capital One Chicago Hyde Park Café to help students through the process.

The workshops will be held the fourth Saturday of each month - starting this Saturday, Jan. 27, and continuing through March – in partnership with the National College Attainment Network.

Volunteers can provide laptops as needed and light refreshments, and the café offers free wi-fi.

The workshops will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 27, Feb. 24, and March 23.

The Capital One Chicago Hyde Park Café is located at 1465 E. 53rd St.

First published on January 27, 2024 / 7:45 AM CST

