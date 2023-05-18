Watch CBS News
Cannabis license holders of color say they need help from state lawmakers

CHICAGO (CBS) – Struggling cannabis license holders of color are making an appeal to state lawmakers.

They said without urgent help, they won't make the July deadline to open and could lose their investment.

"We're failing because there's no access to capital," said Rickey Hendon, a cannabis license holder. "And this narrative that there's all this money out there for Black and brown people is just not true."

They added tightening credit and higher interest rates are making it hard to get access to construction loans. License holders are asking people to call their senators and representatives in Springfield and demand a fix.

