Candles lit for second day of Chanukah

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At Daley Plaza, candles are being lit for the second night of Chanukah.

Jews celebrate the eight day Festival of Lights with candles, prayers, potato pancakes and gifts. 

The Jewish Community Center Chicago hosted the "First Night, First Light" celebration in Wrigleyville to mark the start of Chanukah.

The Jewish holiday commemorates the re-dedication of the holy temple in Jerusalem more than 2,000 years ago when the Macabees defeated the Syrian-Greek army and one day's worth of oil for the temple's menorah lasted a full eight days. 

The JCC said the lighting ceremony is a perfect way to bring the community together.

December 19, 2022

