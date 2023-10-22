Watch CBS News
Candlelight vigil Sunday for 6-year-old Palestinian boy killed in apparent hate crime

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Family, friends, and neighbors are remembering the 6-year-old Plainfield boy who was stabbed to death last weekend.

A candlelight vigil is being held for Wadea Alfayoume on Sunday where attendees will also pray to end hate.

Prosecutors say Wadea and his mother, Hanaan Shaheen were stabbed by their landlord because they're Muslim.

Shaheen was seriously wounded but was released from the hospital on Thursday. Sheriff's police said the department is working with community partners to secure permanent housing for Shaheen.

The vigil is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Bath and Tennis Club parking lot in Oak Brook.

