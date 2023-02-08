Watch CBS News
Former Chicago Sky Candance Parker becomes first woman to call NBA All-Star Game

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Naperville's own Candace Parker will be the first woman to work as an in-game commentator for an NBA All-Star Game.

She'll will be the analyst on the TNT telecast from Salt Lake City on Feb. 19.

Parker helped lead her hometown Chicago Sky to the WNBA title in 2021.

Parker was a free agent and earlier this month signed with the Las Vegas Aces after two years with the Sky.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 8:02 AM

