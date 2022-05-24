Candace Parker makes Time Magazine list of 100 Most Influential People of 2022

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The accolades continue to roll in for Candace Parker – a day after she became the oldest player ever to make a triple-double in WNBA history when the Sky took on and beat the Washington Mystics on Sunday.

Time Magazine has now named the two-time WNBA MVP and six-time All-Star as one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2022.

Three-time NBA champion, Chicago native, and onetime Bull Dwyane Wade wrote the entry for Parker.

"As a fellow athlete and a fellow parent, I admire what she's accomplished and how she has taken her daughter all over the world while playing to provide for her family," Wade wrote in part. "Her commitment is unparalleled, as are her insights: through her work as an NBA commentator, she always offers me a different way to think about the game."

Wade added: "So many young women watching Candace are seeing how she's living out loud and achieving greatness."

This comes after The Associated Press named Parker its 2021 Female Athlete of the Year.

Parker is looking for WNBA title number three this season.

She and her teammates will get their rings for last season's championship before Tuesday's home game with the Indiana Fever.