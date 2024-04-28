Candace Parker, former Chicago Sky forward, announces retirement after 16 seasons

CHICAGO (AP) — Three-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Candace Parker announced Sunday she's retiring after 16 seasons.

"I promised I'd never cheat the game & that I'd leave it in a better place than I came into it," Parker wrote in a social media post. "The competitor in me always wants 1 more, but it's time. My HEART & body knew, but I needed to give my mind time to accept it."

Parker played her first 13 seasons in the league with the Los Angeles Sparks, establishing her dominance early as a No. 1 pick who won Rookie of the Year and league MVP in the same season. Parker was the first WNBA player to accomplish that feat, averaging 18.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists while helping the Sparks to a 10-win improvement in 2008.

Parker earned her second MVP award in 2013 and won her first title in 2016 with the Sparks. She'd go on to win a second title with the Chicago Sky in 2021 and a third with the Las Vegas Aces last season. She's the only player in league history to win a championship with three different teams.

"The memories Candace Parker created for a generation of women's basketball fans will remain ingrained in our collective conscience forever, but she has given so much more to the game beyond her accolades and statistics," The Aces said in a statement. "As a teammate and mentor, a mother and wife, a baller, broadcaster, and businesswoman she has inspired countless young people, both boys and girls, to chase and achieve their dreams."