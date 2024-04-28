Campus protests over war in Gaza continue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Campus protests over the war in Gaza continue to spread across the United States. The encampment at Northwestern University is now in its third day.

So far, no arrests have been made despite pressure from campus police to break it up.

It was a much different scene at Indiana University in Bloomington Saturday as state troopers in riot gear stormed into an encampment, clashing with protesters who refused to leave.

Police arrested more than 100 demonstrators at Northeastern University in Boston on Saturday.

Dozens more were arrested at Emory University in Atlanta and at Ohio State.

The arrests came as tent cities popped up at even more schools, including NYU and UCLA.