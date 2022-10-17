Campus police investigate death of Northern Illinois University student
CHICAGO (CBS) – Campus police at Northern Illinois University are investigating the death of a student.
The student was found unconscious inside Patterson Hall on Friday.
The school newspaper, the "Northern Star," reported they died around 1 p.m. on Friday.
The cause is still unclear.
NIU officials said they do not suspect foul play.
