Navy investigator finds fulfillment after trading nearly 30-year career for work in military

A north suburban man decided to make a dramatic change to pursue a new venture, which required him to leave his 30-year career. But it wasn't for money or prestige.

As a Navy investigator, Carmi Lawrence ensures everything runs smoothly at a graduation ceremony at Naval Station Great Lakes. He has decades of experience in security but not in the military.

"I never had any government service before I started working here," he said. "I've worked as a consultant, as a private detective. I've worked as a global investigations manager for two Fortune 500 companies."

After almost 30 years in corporate security, Lawrence felt he needed a change.

"I got to a point in my career where I was feeling a little unfulfilled and decided that I wanted to make a change, and I decided that I wanted to give back to my country, give back to my community."

So Lawrence, who's Jewish, switched gears and got a job with the Navy.

"I feel that the mission and purpose that the military provides is real. I feel like it's not just buzzwords painted on the wall or in an employee handbook. I think the military lives it, they live their values, they live their culture, they live their history. Which is something refreshing for me," he said.

While many people leave the private sector to do government work, Lawrence says it's unusual for someone of his career level to take the leap—saying it was worth it to gain the fulfillment he'd been missing.

"My grandparents and my great-grandparents left Eastern Europe in the early 1900s to pursue a life free of religious persecution. I feel like I'm a part of that; I'm helping to pursue the dreams that they came to America to pursue, and that makes me feel proud," Lawrence said.

