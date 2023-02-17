Watch CBS News
Local News

Calumet Heights man shot by attempted robbers while backing into his garage

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

Calumet Heights man shot by armed robbers while backing into his garage
Calumet Heights man shot by armed robbers while backing into his garage 01:05

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot while trying to park in his own garage in Calumet Heights.

Just before 10 p.m., Chicago police said the 41-year-old man was in his vehicle, reversing into the garage in the 9300 Block of S. Jeffery Boulevard, when he was approached by two armed men.

When they attempted to rob the victim, he ran away. That's when the offenders fired shots, hutting him in the torso.

The man is in fair condition at University of Chicago Hospital. 

Police are still searching for the shooters.

Mugo Odigwe
mugoodigwe-new.jpg

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 5:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.