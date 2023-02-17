Calumet Heights man shot by attempted robbers while backing into his garage

Calumet Heights man shot by armed robbers while backing into his garage

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot while trying to park in his own garage in Calumet Heights.

Just before 10 p.m., Chicago police said the 41-year-old man was in his vehicle, reversing into the garage in the 9300 Block of S. Jeffery Boulevard, when he was approached by two armed men.

When they attempted to rob the victim, he ran away. That's when the offenders fired shots, hutting him in the torso.

The man is in fair condition at University of Chicago Hospital.

Police are still searching for the shooters.