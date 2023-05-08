Calumet City Fire Department receives nearly $2 million as calls for service on the rise

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) – A big financial boost is coming to a south suburban fire department.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos was in Calumet City to show how firefighters plan to spend nearly $2 million.

"I know these guys answer to our beck and call and they do it with every resident regardless," said Mayor Thaddeus Jones.

The men and women on the front lines in Calumet City are getting much-needed assistance by way of the nearly $2 million in federal funding.

A check was presented to the Calumet City Fire Department by U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, and came from two grants sponsored by FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security.

"These funds will allow Calumet City to hire more firefighters and ensure that our fire department has the necessary staffing levels to keep our community safe," Kelly said.

With the closures of two area hospitals in the past five years, the chief said the department has been inundated and overworked.

Last year alone, the department had a record 9,200 calls, with 6,800 of them being EMS-related.

A deadly apartment fire on Memorial Day last year highlighted what firefighters in the city are facing. The funds couldn't have come at a better time.

"This is actually going to add additional firefighter paramedics to our department, six of them, which will be grant funded for three years, 100%," said Calumet City Fire Chief Glenn Bachert.

While they are grateful, the department said it will continue to push for more funding as their workload outpaces resources.