Indiana State Police arrest California man in drug bust during traffic stop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A California man is in custody after a big drug bust in Indiana Friday afternoon.

K9 Cole is seen pictured with 154 pounds of cocaine.

Indiana State troopers pulled over a semi-truck in Indianapolis around 2:30 p.m. after he failed to signal while changing lanes.

The trooper noticed something was off and called for a K9 Unit.

The narcotics dog alerted his handler and troopers found 70 kilos of cocaine inside the sleeper of the semi. That's worth nearly $3 million.

The 43-year-old driver was arrested on drug charges.