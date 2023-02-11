Indiana State Police arrest California man in drug bust during traffic stop
CHICAGO (CBS) – A California man is in custody after a big drug bust in Indiana Friday afternoon.
K9 Cole is seen pictured with 154 pounds of cocaine.
Indiana State troopers pulled over a semi-truck in Indianapolis around 2:30 p.m. after he failed to signal while changing lanes.
The trooper noticed something was off and called for a K9 Unit.
The narcotics dog alerted his handler and troopers found 70 kilos of cocaine inside the sleeper of the semi. That's worth nearly $3 million.
The 43-year-old driver was arrested on drug charges.
