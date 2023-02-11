Watch CBS News
Indiana State Police arrest California man in drug bust during traffic stop

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A California man is in custody after a big drug bust in Indiana Friday afternoon. 

K9 Cole is seen pictured with 154 pounds of cocaine.  

Indiana State troopers pulled over a semi-truck in Indianapolis around 2:30 p.m. after he failed to signal while changing lanes.

The trooper noticed something was off and called for a K9 Unit.

The narcotics dog alerted his handler and troopers found 70 kilos of cocaine inside the sleeper of the semi. That's worth nearly $3 million.

The 43-year-old driver was arrested on drug charges.

First published on February 11, 2023 / 10:24 AM

