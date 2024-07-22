Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears offense making progress in first training camp practices

CHICAGO (CBS) – As the Chicago Bears entered their first full week of training camp practices, the coaching staff continued to add more building blocks to rookie Caleb Williams' fast-track development to run the offense.

Williams and the Bears are only three practices deep into training camp and have yet to even put on their pads. But the one thing that has stood out about the rookie quarterback so far was his ability to operate a new offense smoothly.

"He's getting better every single day," said head coach Matt Eberflus. "You can see that out there. The pre-snap penalties are down. Getting in and out of the huddle is good, and that's just because we're learning the system."

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams waits for a pass during an NFL football training camp practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Monday, July 22, 2024. Nam Huh / AP

Left guard Teven Jenkins said he felt like the offense was "ahead of the curve" from where they were last year.

"We're definitely growing together and understanding what this offense is gonna go be," Jenkins said.

An offensive line with experience is sure to only help Williams. Jenkins is one of four returning starters. He said the competition at center between new teammates Ryan Bates and Coleman Shelton has been healthy.

Jenkins is entering the final year of his rookie deal. He said his agent has reached out about an extension, but they were told by the Bears they'd have to wait until after the bye week this season to reconvene about the matter.

Walker eyes bounce back year

Edge rusher DeMarcus Walker is looking to bounce back from a subpar first season with the Bears, which he described as "humbling." Walker missed most of last year's camp with an injury and said he wasn't healthy for the first 11 weeks of the season.

Now at 100%, the veteran seemed rejuvenated after attending the "Sack Summit" in Las Vegas, a mini-camp organized by star linemen Von Miller, Cam Jordan and Maxx Crosby. Walker said he learned a lot from the likes of Jordan and Crosby, including tips and tricks he said he's looking forward to sharing with his teammates in Chicago.

Chicago Bears defensive end DeMarcus Walker (95) walks off the field at halftime of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. Abbie Parr / AP

Walker also said he's trying to apply more pressure to his teammates on the offensive side of the ball, who are enduring some trash talking from the defense. Walker has been leading the trash talk by constantly riding the rookie quarterback, receivers, and offensive line. He said he got the reaction he was looking for from his teammates.

"Because they're the little brother, you pick on them and you want them to swing back," Walker said. "I do that and that's the thing about my leadership, you know, I try to get to know the offense and special teams as well."

He added that the extra-curricular jawing helps "because when things hit the fan, you know what type of person you're gonna get out of them."