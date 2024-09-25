Watch CBS News
Sports

Williams says he sees encouraging signs for Bears despite some struggles

By Matt Zahn

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The Bears haven't gotten much out of their big offensive additions, including Keenan Allen, who was finally back at practice for the first time since Week 1 on Wednesday. 

Despite the overall struggles, Caleb Williams does see some encouraging signs.

"I think we're constantly getting better. I think there's a lot of new, as we all know—wide receivers, running backs, and a quarterback, and the offensive lineman, and all these different parts and things like that," Williams said. "Yes, we do need to get it going a little more efficiently than we are."

Roschon Johnson was a reason for some optimism in the Bears rushing attack in his first game action of the season, as D'Andre Swift's issues continued.

"I bring a physical style, but also a style that can make one or two miss in a subtle way—nothing really too flashy, but something that's real physical, downhill—just make the right decisions and go," Johnson said.

Coach Matt Eberflus discussed Swift, saying: "I think rushing the ball is everybody's thing. You know, it's kind of like protection. You know, we've got to create the holes for everybody. We've got to move people. You know, the scheme's got to be right for that particular runner. So I think it's everybody."

Starting right tackle Darnell Wright didn't practice because of a back issue. If he can't go, Matt Pryor, who started at right guard Sunday, is one of the options. But Matt Eberflus said he doesn't want to move too many guys around, saying they don't want musical chairs on the line. 

Matt Zahn
mattzahn.jpg

Matt Zahn joined CBS2 Chicago in October 2016 as a sports reporter and fill-in sports anchor, and what a time to come to Chicago. Matt arrived just as the Cubs won the World Series.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.