Chicago Bears rookie Caleb Williams focused on making progress, avoiding repeat mistakes

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Bears prized rookie quarterback Caleb Williams' first NFL minicamp wrapped up on Thursday, during which he showed flashes of why he was the top overall pick in this year's draft.

That included a great touch on a touchdown pass to fellow rookie Rome Odunze in a seven-on-seven drill Thursday.

Still, Williams also had some struggles as well, which was to be expected.

"I didn't come in necessarily with expectations to be and seem like a 13-year vet," Williams said. "I came in to work my tail off, show the guys that I'm here. I'm working my tail off. I'm progressing and trying not to make the same mistake again."

The Bears defense seemed like a good unit to help Wiliams get ready for the NFL, and head coach Matt Eberflus said they're not holding back, having the rookie and the first-team offense face their No. 1 defense.

"Caleb is a talent, a very good talent, and his game will go to where he needs to be," Eberflus said. "I want him to see that in front of him, the windows closing, the variation of what we do on defense and I want him to see that day in and day out. So that when he gets to play somebody else, it'll look, 'OK. I've there, done that.'"

Williams said he's relied a lot on his veteran teammates to help him improve, despite the challenges.

"It's the NFL. I go versus a top-five defense," Williams said. "I got a lot of great guys on the opposite side of the ball. This job is tough. Playing QB is tough."

Williams also didn't seem overly concerned about getting his rookie contract signed, even though he doesn't have an agent. He said he's been focused on OTAs and minicamp and that his contract is something his representatives will work out with general manager Ryan Poles.