Cake4Kids gives bakers the sweet gift of helping others and treats to those who need them

Bakers get the sweet gift of helping others and treats to those who need them with Cake4Kids

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Across the country -- and here in chicago -- there is an army of bakers.

Their mission?

To put smiles on the faces of kids going through rough times.

The bakers are part of a nationwide organization called Cake4Kids.

The Chicago chapter recently delivered its 1,000 cake. CBS 2 met one of the bakers as she was making her latest treat.

Lisa Swanson is making a birthday cake for a child she will never meet.

"This particular young lady wanted basketball, so I decided to make it look like a basketball."

Swanson is a volunteer baker for Cake4Kids.

It's a national network of bakers who make treats for children in difficult circumstances like those in foster care.

"That's a need that needs to get filled, and I'm happy to do a teeny tiny part," Swanson said.

For privacy reasons, Swanson doesn't know the complete identity of the little girl who will get this cake, but Swanson's ok with that.

"I just always have a feeling that there's a kid out there, and I see him smiling; that's what I take out there," Swanson said.

There are photographs of kids who received a special treat made for them from a baker, just like Swanson.

"They don't have much, and I can just do a little bit; that's what makes me feel good," Swanson said.

Cake4Kids started in California in 2010.

The founder heard about a foster kid who finally had her own birthday cake after not getting one for years.

The bakers pay for all their supplies themselves, so it's not just a donation of time but resources as well.

Swanson takes her cake to Arden Shore Child and Family Services in Waukegan.

The organization helps about 2,000 children.

It would be hard to do it themselves, so they rely on Cake4Kids to make birthdays special.

"It would be impossible for us to deliver it to the families," said Dora Maya, President of Arden Shore.

"I've seen smiles. I've seen tears. Overall, it's joy," added Arden Shore Placement Case Worker Brittney Kirkwood.

After dropping off the cake, Swanson heads back home to make another one for a child she will never meet.

"They may not get a cake from anyone else, but they'll get a cake from me," Swanson said.