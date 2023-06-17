Chicago Animal Care and Control waiving adoption fees during 'Help A Shelter Pet Bloom' event
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Love is in full bloom at Chicago Animal Care and Control as they work to help you find your new furry best friend.
The shelter is hosting its Help A Shelter Pet Bloom event today.
Adoption fees for dozens of cats and dogs will be waived. Dogs will also go home with a new collar and leash.
All animals are vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered.
The event runs from noon to 6 P.M. at the shelter's West Side location near Western and 28th Street.
