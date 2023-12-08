Watch CBS News
Local News

Cab driver stabbed by angry passenger near Chicago's Magnificent Mile

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Cab driver attacked, stabbed by passenger near Mag Mile
Cab driver attacked, stabbed by passenger near Mag Mile 01:13

CHICAGO (CBS) – A cab driver is hurt after he was attacked and stabbed by a passenger near the Magnificent Mile Friday morning.

The driver, a 41-year-old man, was providing a ride to an unidentified woman when she became angry and started to physically attack him, police said.

While attempting to push the woman away, she pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the driver in the head before leaving the scene on foot.

The victim suffered a cut to the head and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 8, 2023 / 6:45 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.