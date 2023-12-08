Cab driver stabbed by angry passenger near Chicago's Magnificent Mile

Cab driver attacked, stabbed by passenger near Mag Mile

CHICAGO (CBS) – A cab driver is hurt after he was attacked and stabbed by a passenger near the Magnificent Mile Friday morning.

The driver, a 41-year-old man, was providing a ride to an unidentified woman when she became angry and started to physically attack him, police said.

While attempting to push the woman away, she pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the driver in the head before leaving the scene on foot.

The victim suffered a cut to the head and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.