Cab driver stabbed by angry passenger near Chicago's Magnificent Mile
CHICAGO (CBS) – A cab driver is hurt after he was attacked and stabbed by a passenger near the Magnificent Mile Friday morning.
The driver, a 41-year-old man, was providing a ride to an unidentified woman when she became angry and started to physically attack him, police said.
While attempting to push the woman away, she pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the driver in the head before leaving the scene on foot.
The victim suffered a cut to the head and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.
No arrests were made.
Area 3 detectives are investigating.
