Watch CBS News
Local News

The 2023 Butter Cow is unveiled at the Illinois State Fair

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker unveils the 2023 Illinois State Fair Butter Cow
Gov. Pritzker unveils the 2023 Illinois State Fair Butter Cow 00:42

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A tradition at the Illinois State Fair Thursday afternoon with the unveiling of the butter cow!

Unfortunately, it was a little tough to see because of condensation on the glass.

But Governor JB Pritzker had a solution.

Someone handed him a squeegee, and he cleared the glass so everyone could see.

You can see it for yourself at the Dairy Barn at the Illinois State Fair that starts Thursday and runs until August 20th.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 7:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.