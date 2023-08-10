The 2023 Butter Cow is unveiled at the Illinois State Fair
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A tradition at the Illinois State Fair Thursday afternoon with the unveiling of the butter cow!
Unfortunately, it was a little tough to see because of condensation on the glass.
But Governor JB Pritzker had a solution.
Someone handed him a squeegee, and he cleared the glass so everyone could see.
You can see it for yourself at the Dairy Barn at the Illinois State Fair that starts Thursday and runs until August 20th.
