The 2023 Butter Cow is unveiled at the Illinois State Fair

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A tradition at the Illinois State Fair Thursday afternoon with the unveiling of the butter cow!

Unfortunately, it was a little tough to see because of condensation on the glass.

But Governor JB Pritzker had a solution.

Someone handed him a squeegee, and he cleared the glass so everyone could see.

You can see it for yourself at the Dairy Barn at the Illinois State Fair that starts Thursday and runs until August 20th.

It's officially that time of the year and you know what that means. I'm honored to once again unveil or in this case squeegee @ILStateFair's Butter Cow.



Thanks to the talented Sarah Pratt, the 102nd Butter Cow gives everyone a glimpse of life as an Illinois dairy farmer. pic.twitter.com/GCxjPq0N4t — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) August 9, 2023