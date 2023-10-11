Watch CBS News
One ton 'Butkus' pumpkin on display at Jack O'Lantern World

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An award-winning pumpkin named after a Chicago Bears legend is now on display at Jack O'Lantern World in Lake Zurich.

Over the weekend, 'Butkus'  took home the top prize at the U.S. National Pumpkin Weigh-Off, tipping the scales at a mind-boggling 2,170 lbs.

Its owner, Jim Ford, said he plans to carve the pumpkin with Jim Butkus' number 51 as a tribute to the late linebacker.

First published on October 11, 2023 / 5:13 PM

