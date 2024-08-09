Air & Water Show, Bud Billiken Parade highlight busy Chicago weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – Those in Chicago late this week might have heard the high-flying practicing for the big Air and Water Show this weekend.

And that's just one of the big events this weekend which will be packed full of concerts, festivals and other happenings.

Metallica is performing at Soldier Field on Sunday. The Cubs and White Sox also play the second of their two-game series on the South Side on Saturday.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the annual Chicago Air and Water Show, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Chicago, as boaters crowd along the shore of Lake Michigan.

Here is more information on two big local events happening this weekend in Chicago:

Chicago Air & Water Show

Saturday Aug. 10 and Sunday Aug. 11

North Avenue Beach and along the Lakefront, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

Free admission for both days.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights headline the 2024 Air & Water Show. There will be no public seating areas provided or overseen by staff at the event. People will be welcome to sit or stand on the sand or grass areas in the park.

Public transportation: Take CTA Bus #72 which goes to North Avenue Beach. For more information, visit transitchicago.com.

Millennium Park Garages has discounted pre-purchase parking and a shuttle (with lift) from the garage to inner DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

89TH Annual Bud Billiken Parade, August 11th Chicago IL

95th Bud Billiken Parade

Saturday, Aug. 10

The parade route stretches 2 miles through the historic Bronzeville neighborhood.

The Bud Billiken Parade, in its 95th year, is historically the second-largest parade in the U.S. next to the Rose Bowl, according to the event website. It's a commemoration of the past and a celebration of the future. "The Bud" has united African Americans through the city in music, dance, food and laughter. The parade takes place near the close of summer to kick off the new school year with "high energy and enthusiasm."

The parade draws about 500,000 attendees every year to watch more than 200 marching bands, drill teams, dance teams, tumblers and other talent from all over the country.