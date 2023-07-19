Elk Grove Village fire crew retrieves boat in Busse Lake
ELK GROVE VILLAGE (CBS) – Fire crews in Elk Grove Village appeared to have retrieved a boat in the water in Busse Lake Wednesday afternoon.
The response came after a report of a person in the water, but according to CBS 2's Kris Habermehl, the crews were needed to tow another disabled boat from the lake.
Operations appeared to have been winding down around 4:30 p.m.
