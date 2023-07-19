Watch CBS News
Elk Grove Village fire crew retrieves boat in Busse Lake

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Elk Grove Village fire crew retrieve boat in Busse Lake
Elk Grove Village fire crew retrieve boat in Busse Lake

ELK GROVE VILLAGE (CBS) – Fire crews in Elk Grove Village appeared to have retrieved a boat in the water in Busse Lake Wednesday afternoon.

The response came after a report of a person in the water, but according to CBS 2's Kris Habermehl, the crews were needed to tow another disabled boat from the lake.

Operations appeared to have been winding down around 4:30 p.m.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 4:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

