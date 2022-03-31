Watch CBS News

Businessman Willie Wilson warns of fake giveaway announcements

CHICAGO (CBS) – Businessman and former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is warning of fake giveaway announcements in a recent post on his social media accounts.  

"ANY giveaway announcements from ME will always come from this page first! If you see any other giveaway regarding Dr. Willie Wilson or the Dr. Willie Wilson Foundation please report is a SPAM or FALSE," Wilson said in a Facebook post.

Wilson is known for his recent free gas giveaways earlier this month. In his first giveaway, he donated $200,000 to 10 locations in the city. A week later, he hosted another giveaway -- increasing contributions to $1 million across 50 gas station locations in the city and suburbs.

Wilson says he plans to do another giveaway but didn't specify a date or locations. 

First published on March 31, 2022 / 1:51 PM

