Police issue alert to businesses of burglaries in McKinley Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning businesses Sunday of burglaries in McKinley Park.

Each incident happened during the month of July.

Police say the offender(s) during the evening hours would smash the front glass or the glass door to the businesses and take property from inside.

Incident times and locations:

3400 block of South Western on July 25, 2022, between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

2300 block of West 35th Street on July 24, 2022, between the hours of 10:50 PM and 11:10 p.m.

3600 block of South Archer Avenue on July 25, 2022, at 12:44 a.m.

Police are reminding businesses to keep the perimeter of their property well-lit, to keep doors and windows secured as well as immediately repair any broken windows, doors, or locks.

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at 312-747-8382.