CPD warns of multiple business thefts in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued a warning on Sunday of thefts involving Chinatown businesses.

Four thefts were reported between Aug. 13 and Sept. 15, all of which happened during the evening hours.

Police say the suspects would bring a listed sale item to the counter. When the cashier opened the register, they jumped over the counter and grabbed money from within.

Incident times and locations:

· 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue on Aug. 13, at 9:10 p.m.

· 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue on Aug. 18, at 7:45 p.m.

· 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue on Sept. 7, at 8:35 p.m.

· 2116 block of South Archer Avenue on Sept. 15, at 9:35 p.m.

The suspects were described as two to five African American Males between 15-20 years of age.

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384.