Police warning business owners after burglaries involving U-Haul truck

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police issued a warning to business owners about a burglar in a U-Haul.

Police said the burglar got inside each business through the front door. In each incident, police said a light colored U-Haul van was used.

The latest hit was Sunday morning, near 35th Street and Western Avenue.

Police said two businesses were targeted on January 23 near 45th Street and Ashland Avenue.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8384.