Police issue alert of business burglaries in Bronzeville

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are searching for a man who broke into businesses in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

They've struck at least three times in the last week off MLK on Bowen Avenue and 41st Street.

Police say the thief would enter through a door or window and take property from within. 

Incident times and locations: 

• 400 block of East Bowen Ave. between April 7, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. and April 8, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.

• 400 block of East 41st St. on April 8, 2023, at 3:00 a.m. 

• 400 block of East Bowen Ave. on April 8, 2023, at 6:00 a.m.

The suspect has a beige baseball cap with a red label on the front, a dark hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and yellow gym shoes.  

You're asked to call police if you see anything.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 7:39 AM

