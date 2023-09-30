9 more buses carrying migrants arrive in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nine more buses carrying people arrived in Chicago Friday. That's the most ever in one day.

There are already more than 2,000 migrants in the area who are unhoused, not including new arrivals.

The city is considering hiring local nonprofits and grass roots groups to operate new shelters.

CBS 2 is now also getting a glimpse at the possible tent base camps the city might set up as a housing alternative. Photos show what the structures would look like.

Locations for those potential base camps have not been officially decided.

CBS 2 has also learned that a group of alderpeople are intent on traveling to the border with Mayor Brandon Johnson. More details should become available in the next few weeks.